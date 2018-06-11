Earthquake hits England, minor tea spillages and Bazza’s bed rocks for first time in ten years

Northern England has been rocked by a 3.9-magnitude earthquake - and the aftermath has been hilarious. No injuries were reported, but there were cases of spilled tea, DIY disasters, and beds shaking for the first time in eons.

The earthquake was felt in Lincolnshire at about 11.15pm on Saturday night. Residents took to social media to share their tales of ‘survival’. Using the hashtag #HullEarthquake on Twitter, social media users popped up with questions like “did anyone else feel that”, while others urged their friends and family to mark themselves 'safe' on Facebook after the seismic event.

Make sure you mark yourself as safe on facebook #hullearthquake — Jamie Whittleton (@jamiewhittleton) June 9, 2018

“Picture fell off daughter’s wall around 11:15 and frame broke. Glad to know it wasn’t my DIY skills to blame,” one person said. Another urged people to pray for the “260,400 survivors of the Hull earthquake,” before adding: “It can’t be easy having to live in Hull.”

Please spare a thought for the 260,400 survivors of the Hull earthquake this morning. It can’t be easy having to live in Hull. Was thinking of organising a charity football match to help pay for the £4.75 damage caused. Hope Michael Dawson and family are safe #nffc#prayforhull — Gary (@cambs_forest) June 10, 2018

Some busted out the rations to cope with the quake, while Yorkshire Tea reported “minor tea spillages”. While ‘Bazza’ was just grateful to have his bed shake again.

#Grimsby#Earthquake 2018, things are bad right now, had to break out emergency rations... Water running out (...of taps while I fill kettle for a cuppa) pic.twitter.com/teDggdMM8v — Rich Peall (@richpeall) June 10, 2018

We had a greater predicament yesterday our water was off a few hours and the kettle was dry! To great relief it was back on after a few hours and we could have a brew!! — The ICT Guy (@theictguy_co_uk) June 10, 2018

There was an #earthquake in Hull last night, first time my bed's shook in a decade.. (since the last quake in 2008!) — Bazza (@McBazface) June 10, 2018

The British Geological Survey (BSG) said the seismic event struck at 11.14pm at a depth of 18 kilometres. The epicentre of the quake was in the north-east Lincolnshire seaside town, however no serious damage appears to have been caused.

The Hull earthquake came ten years after a 5.2-magnitude earthquake shook Market Rasen in Lincolnshire. The 2008 quake was felt across England and Wales.

Here is the latest version of the map of the effects of the #Hullearthquake as reported by 600+ eyewitnesses pic.twitter.com/RyqEQGBTsk — EMSC (@LastQuake) June 10, 2018

BGS seismologist Glen Ford said: "It is of the size we would expect people to start reporting it to us. But it is actually much smaller than the one 10 years ago at Market Rasen, 30km from this earthquake, that was 90 times bigger."

Independent earthquake monitoring organization the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said it had received reports from over 600 witnesses. They also had reports coming as far as 100 kilometres from the epicenter in Grimsby.

