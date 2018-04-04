‘Lies & smears’: Livingstone slams UK’s Skripal claims as backtracking plagues investigation (VIDEO)

Ken Livingstone has said UK politics revolves around lies after Downing Street suffered a day of embarrassment in the Skripal poisoning case.

The former London mayor was interviewed after a British delegation said to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons(OPCW) it would be “perverse” to include Russia in the investigation into the poisoning of Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia.

Livingstone said the UK “clearly doesn’t want an open and honest investigation” into what happened in Salisbury on March 4. However, politicians insist on blaming Moscow, without evidence.

“The British government has set out to blame all of this on President Putin and Russia from the very beginning,” Livingstone said.

“All the evidence coming out brings this into question. The idea it can only be Russia behind all this is nonsense. Our country has a principle you are innocent until proven guilty, but here we have our Prime Minister Theresa May on the television immediately denouncing Russia and ordering the expulsion of Russian diplomats.”

Livingstone said the UK is attempting to spread an “anti-Russia” rhetoric and NATO has seized on it. He also said the mainstream media will not challenge the ideology being spread.

If you like this story, share it with a friend!