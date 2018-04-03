Porton Down damage control: UK still 'assesses' Russia poisoned Skripals after lab finds no link

The UK government has issued a statement in the wake of the admission by Porton Down chemical scientists that they can’t verify the Skripal attack nerve agent came from Russia. Moscow is still “assessed” to be responsible, though.

London is basing its accusations on allegations that Moscow has been researching ways to deliver nerve agents, “probably for assassination,” and on the assumption that it “views former intelligence officers as targets,” a UK Foreign Office statement says. “It is our assessment that Russia was responsible for this brazen and reckless act and, as the international community agrees, there is no other plausible explanation.”

Read more

The damage control statement comes following a Sky News interview by the head of Porton Down, a top-secret army base tasked with finding links between A-234 (which London refers to as the Soviet-engineered nerve agent Novichok) and Moscow. While the scientists said they managed to identify the chemical, they could not point to a precise source.

Still, London maintains it was Russian, because scientific results are “only one part of the intelligence picture.”

“As the Prime Minister has set out in a number of statements to the Commons since 12 March, this includes our knowledge that within the last decade, Russia has investigated ways of delivering nerve agents probably for assassination – and as part of this programme has produced and stockpiled small quantities of Novichoks (sic); Russia’s record of conducting state-sponsored assassinations; and our assessment that Russia views former intelligence officers as targets,” the Foreign Office statement says.

A Salisbury MP was quick to downplay Porton Down’s role in the investigation, saying it’s not the chemical lab’s place to determine how the chemical was delivered.

Thanks to the brilliant scientists at DSTL, Porton Down for contributing so effectively by identifying the nerve agent - how the substance came into contact with the Skripals in Salisbury will be for others to determine. — John Glen MP (@JohnGlenUK) April 3, 2018

Like this story? Share it with a friend!