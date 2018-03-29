Ecuador cut Assange’s internet over Catalonia crackdown tweet, source close to Wikileaks tells RT
HomeUK News

Leave voters have ‘tears of regret’ as Remainers call for #finalsay

Get short URL
Leave voters have ‘tears of regret’ as Remainers call for #finalsay
© Alberto Pezzali/ Global Look Press
With just a year to go before the UK effectively withdraws from the EU, the public has taken to social media to call for a ‘#finalsay’ on the Brexit deal, having branded the Vote Leave campaign the “biggest dupe.”

Remainers are using the ‘#finalsay’ hashtag to vent their frustration at the UK’s “catastrophic” decision to quit the bloc, and to call on the government to give the public a vote on any final deal. The idea of not having a say on the Brexit deal is “intellectually bankrupt,” according to one social-media user.

Tweeters have taken to the social media platform to argue that it is not merely Remainers who yearn for another run at the Brexit vote, but Leavers too.

The #finalsay Twitter trend comes just after it emerged that Vote Leave may have acted unlawfully during the EU referendum. Cambridge Analytica’s former director of research turned-whistleblower Christopher Wylie claimed the campaign had exceeded the legal spending limits imposed by the Electoral Commission by collaborating with pro-Brexit BeLeave, among others. Now, following the allegations of “cheating” by Vote Leave, Remainers are stepping up their campaign to reverse the decision.

It comes as a major academic report found that Britain would vote to stay in the EU if a new referendum were held within the next 10 years. The report, funded by the Economic and Social Research Council, found trends representing a shift in attitudes, including an increased acceptance of immigration, that would, they posit, swing the vote in favor of Remain.

This one tweet substantiates the theory:

But there were also those opposing calls for a final say, as they argued that Britain has already had its chance to choose in the 2016 EU referendum.

If you like this story, share it with a friend!

Follow the news MSM ignores: Like RT UK Facebook
Reporting what MSM doesn’t: Follow RT UK Twitter account
ICYMI
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2018. All rights reserved.