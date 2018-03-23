Theresa May branded ‘delusional’ for claiming Tories saved 1 million from poverty

Theresa May faces accusations of twisting reality as she tweeted that 1 million people have been lifted out of “absolute poverty” since the Tories gained power. The PM was branded “deluded” over the state of Britain, on Twitter.

The Tory leader’s tweet on Friday was met with an angry response by people claiming she was being misleading. Some on Twitter suggested the PM is living in a parallel universe, while others accused her of shirking responsibility to her citizens.

The latest figures show that one million people in Britain have been lifted out of absolute poverty since 2010. This is good news, but I’m committed to doing more to build a country that works for everyone. pic.twitter.com/JxQwPwNkKT — Theresa May (@theresa_may) March 23, 2018

The latest figures show that more people are relying on food banks, 1m more children in poverty, zero hour contracts distorting employment statistics, Disability Benefits Cut #ToriesOut — Angela Kelly (@A_Kelly43) March 23, 2018

who believes a word this imbecile government says these days? — Ronald Fatio 💠 (@RonaldFatio) March 23, 2018

No one believes the twisted spin anymore !



you will be referred to in history as the murdering party !!...... hope one day you will be ashamed of your actions but I won’t hold my breath ! — ALAN MCALEES (@ALANMCALEES) March 23, 2018

She’s deluded mate. She wants to live on what money we get for a week then she can bloody comment. X — Zoe Cooper (@coops305) March 23, 2018

Exactly they don’t live in the real world — laura bonsall (@tuggerman) March 23, 2018

May’s claim comes as newly-released government figures from 2016-17 reveal that 100,000 more children are in poverty compared to the previous 12 months. There are now 4.1 million children living in poverty compared to 4 million the year before. There are also around 1.5 million more under-18s expected to live in households below the relative poverty line by 2022.

Data from the Office for National Statistics (OFS) also revealed on Wednesday that unemployment in the UK unexpectedly fell between November and January. The Joseph Rowntree Foundation, however, said that while the number may indeed have dropped, the number of people in precarious zero-hour contracts has increased five-fold over the past eight years. It also revealed that British workers are earning less than they did in 2010, and that one in eight are now living in poverty.

The latest rebukes comes after the PM was accused of twice misleading the public over figures on police spending. During a Commons session on Wednesday, May reiterated claims of the government spending £450 million on police forces. She doubled down on her position despite it being officially debunked the day before by the UK Statistics Authority.

