Britain not granting legal access to Russian citizens in Skripal case – Moscow’s ambassador to UK

The Russian Ambassador to London says Britain has been “denying consular access for the embassy to Russian citizens” by refusing to release information on Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia.

At a news conference at the Russian embassy in London, Alexander Yakovenko also said Moscow strongly protests “evidence free accusations and provocations by the British authorities"

Moscow has received “no updates” on the condition of both the former agent and his daughter.

Yakovenko said: “Britain has without any evidence accused Russia of the poisoning of three people, and has refused to cooperate.” The ambassador also said he was getting more information from the British press than the Government, despite accusations of a chemical weapon attack on British soil.

He insisted the Russians are being accused but ignored. He said the “British side is deliberately ignoring our requests and avoids contact with the embassy.”

He said: “The burden of proof lies within the British authorities. By now, no facts have been presented either to the OPCW, or us, or to the UK partners or to the public. We cannot take British words for granted.

“The UK has a bad record of violating international law and misleading the international community. We demand full transparency of the investigation and full co-operation with Russia.”

Yakovenko revealed he was summoned to see Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson on March 12 – where he was given a “24-hour” ultimatum.

Johnson called the agent used by its chemical name A234, Yakovenko said. However, when Theresa May spoke to the public, this changed.

He said: “The question was put this way: Either the incident was a direct act of the Russian government against the UK or the Russian government has lost control of a nerve agent.

“In the next hour, Prime Minister May updated the House of Commons using the same words, except she introduced the term Novichok.”

He called this an attempt to “artificially link the incident Russia”.

