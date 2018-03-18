Car drives into Kent nightclub, multiple injuries reported

A man thought to be a disgruntled partygoer drove his car into a nightclub in Gravesend, Kent. Witnesses describe panic at the scene, and police say several people have been injured.

A number of people have been injured after a driver steered his car into the entrance of Blakes' nightclub in the town of Gravesend in northwest Kent, England, according to police. Posts on social media show a car inside the club and emergency vehicles crowding outside. Police, fire and rescue service crews were dispatched to the scene on Queen Street.

Never been so scared in my life. The car came inches from running me and my friends over, What is the world coming too? SMH #Gravesend#Blakespic.twitter.com/ETNv11yRdM — Sonny Powar (@Sonny_Powar) March 18, 2018

GRAVESEND update: Lots of emergency services at Blake’s where a vehicle has allegedly been driven into the nightclub. Vid: Ihsan Ahmed pic.twitter.com/KXW2Ghp32L — Kent 999s (@Kent_999s) March 18, 2018

Another video from the scene appears to show angry partygoers trying to break into the car after it stopped inside the nightclub. (WARNING: STRONG LANGUAGE)

GRAVESEND update: A number of people are believed to have been injured when or after a vehicle was driven into the smoking area of Blake’s in Queen Street tonight. A video appears to shows people attempting to get into the vehicle after it stopped. pic.twitter.com/5lWVQRZjO0 — Kent 999s (@Kent_999s) March 18, 2018

The driver is understood to be a man who was earlier turned away at the club's door. Kent police say they have arrested a man on suspicion of attempted murder.

A GUY WHO DIDNT GET LET IN THE CLUB JUST DROVE HIS CAR INSIDE AND NEARLY KILLED US ALL pic.twitter.com/8CkeUn2TSm — Reece Parkinson (@Reece_Parkinson) March 17, 2018

DETAILS TO FOLLOW