Car drives into Kent nightclub, multiple injuries reported

A man thought to be a disgruntled partygoer drove his car into a nightclub in Gravesend, Kent. Witnesses describe panic at the scene, and police say several people have been injured.

A number of people have been injured after a driver steered his car into the entrance of Blakes' nightclub in the town of Gravesend in northwest Kent, England, according to police. Posts on social media show a car inside the club and emergency vehicles crowding outside. Police, fire and rescue service crews were dispatched to the scene on Queen Street.

Another video from the scene appears to show angry partygoers trying to break into the car after it stopped inside the nightclub. (WARNING: STRONG LANGUAGE)

The driver is understood to be a man who was earlier turned away at the club's door. Kent police say they have arrested a man on suspicion of attempted murder.

