May’s Russia sanctions slammed on social media while MPs laud PM’s strength

A total of 23 “undeclared Russian intelligence officers” will be booted out of the UK under sanctions imposed by the PM. Many MPs lauded the decision, though the measures were slammed as “weak” and inadequate on social media.

In response to Russia’s perceived ‘culpability’ over the poisoning of ex-Russian double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia, May went on the offensive. She announced a raft of further sanctions that will see no UK officials or members of the royal family attend the forthcoming World Cup in Russia, the suspension of all planned high-level bilateral contacts between the UK and Russia, the freezing of Russian state assets, and an increase in checks on private, customs, and freight planes traveling to or from Russia.

Politicians on both sides of the house voiced their support for the prime minister’s moves against Moscow. SNP MP Ross Thompson praised May, taking to Twitter to applaud her attempt to "dismantle" the Russian spy network in the United Kingdom.

Robust statement from @theresa_may on Russia’s unlawful use of force against the UK. 23 diplomats will be expelled, the UK will seek to "dismantle" the Russian spy network, all planned bilateral meetings have been suspended and no ministers will attend the World Cup in Russia. — Ross Thomson MP (@RossThomson_MP) March 14, 2018

LibDem leader @vincecable now up: “my party fully support the prime minister’s statement”; urges sanctions against key pro-Putin figures in London, including Usmanov. — Heather Stewart (@GuardianHeather) March 14, 2018

Others have not been so quick to praise the PM. Many online have met May’s sanctions with sarcasm and mockery.

I bet the Russians are devastated https://t.co/n8n6EGhkzQ — Matt Turner (@MattTurner4L) March 14, 2018

#PMQs I bet Russia’s quaking in her boots at this punishment 😂 — Ella Zoi (@ellaandzoi) March 14, 2018

Theresa May to expel 23 Russian diplomats from the UK in retaliation to the nerve attack on a double-agent! #PMQspic.twitter.com/Z91pt2J9DF — Mesut (@ChocMilkSheikh) March 14, 2018

BREAKING NEWS: Theresa May to announce draconian measures against Russia. These will include no free parking at the Foreign Office, and only one rich tea biscuit instead of two chocolate ones when meeting Boris Johnson. However, donations to the Tory Party will still be allowed. — Ivan White (@ivanwhite48) March 14, 2018

She gave an ultimatum... For what result? Expelling 23 #Russia-n diplomats. Very very weak leadership. Corbyn is going to be the next PM. — Florian Vidal🎗️ (@oilm4n) March 14, 2018

The prime minister isn’t the only one being slammed. Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn was booed by members of the house following May’s official statement for asking what her response was to requests made by Russia to release a sample of the chemical weapon. Criticism spilled over for Corbyn from the Commons to social-media crucifixion, with the Twitterati branding him “pro-Russia,” “weak,” and an “idiot.”

#corbyn is just Putin and Russia's useful idiot at a time where this country needs leaders. — adam cannon (@adam_cannon) March 14, 2018

Can only presume Corbyn is being pro-Russia so they hack the election in Labour's favour next time round — Calgie (@christiancalgie) March 14, 2018

Thankfully May is taking strong and proper action against Russia while weak Corbyn sticks to his outrageous stance of having a "robust dialogue". #PMQ — Chris Watson (@chris48watson) March 14, 2018

