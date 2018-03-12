'Suspicious substance’ investigated at parliament, police say

MPs were evacuated from the Norman Shaw North building inside parliament on Monday after a “suspicious substance” was found. Two people were taken to hospital as a precaution.

The substance was found not to be hazardous after a police investigation, a UK Parliament spokesperson said.

According to reports, the substance deemed to be suspicious was found inside a package received by an MP’s office in the building. According to ITV, the package was sent to the office of Bedford Labour MP Mohammad Yasin.

Several ambulances from the Incident Response Unit are on the scene. Two people - a man and a woman - were taken to hospital as a precaution, according to Reuters.

Police say they were called to the scene just before 1pm local time. "Specialist officers attended and the package [was] assessed," they said.

