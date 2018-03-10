Poetry slam: 'BBC Question Time' pelted with mixed bag of satirical rhymes on Twitter

Television shows are no strangers to critics, but political program ‘BBC Question Time’ is feeling the heat in a special way, as dozens on Twitter are composing not-so-complimentary rhymes under the hashtag #WriteAPoemAboutBBCQT.

The poets, and their corresponding works, range from clever to not-so-great. However, they all seem to share a common theme – BBC Question Time’s choices of participants leaves much to be desired.

Many wrote about the program’s audience being "planted," which could be in reference to host David Dimbleby recently announcing that only people under the age of 30 will be allowed in the audience when the show is in Leeds later this month.

Women talked over

Nigel in clover

Audience planted

Questions slanted

Dimbleby’s sneers

The off switch nears



#WriteAPoemAboutBBCQT — Paul Bernal (@PaulbernalUK) March 9, 2018

Another person also addressed the BBC's so-called "plants," in a straight-to-the-point poem which took advantage of the fact that there are no rules in poetry. "They've got more plants than Gardeners World," they wrote, referring to another BBC program, which is about actual plants.

#WriteAPoemAboutBBCQT#bbcqt



They've got more plants

Than gardeners world — Andy M6VFT (@feedmetv) March 9, 2018

Quite a few seemed to be upset about former UKIP leader Nigel Farage's appearance on the program earlier this month. "It's time to park it in the garage if the best you've got is Nigel Farage," they wrote.

#WriteAPoemAboutBBCQT

It's time to park it in the garage

If the best you've got is Nigel Farage

You say your programme's fair and square

So why's the SNP rarely there

You're just a shower of Tory shite

A waste of space on Thursday night — Chez_Ally🎗 (@chezally) March 8, 2018

One tweet accused the show of being "hijacked by Brexiteers." He added that he "used to like Q Time" before that so-called hijacking took place. Another similarly-themed poem lamented that the show no longer debates "strikes, Thatcher and famine."

I used to like Q Time

Was full of robust debate

Then it was hijacked by Brexiteers

Shouting racist Hate



Audience full of Tory Plants

Not intellectual, just talking pants

QT has lost it's shine

I won't be watching QT,

would rather drink Buckfast tonic wine #WriteAPoemAboutBBCQT — Carl Dumplum #FBPE😎 (@socialliberal1) March 8, 2018

#WriteAPoemAboutBBCQT

I used to watch QT with real passion,

It debated strikes, Thatcher and famine,

Now it’s all Dimbleby,

Who’s no Robin Day,

And the show’s more like Britain’s Got Gammon. — Pete Shea (@pete_shea) March 9, 2018

Some questioned the BBC’s affiliation, accusing it of no longer being the unbiased outlet it claims to be. "Tories lying with glee, what happened to our unbiased BBC," they wrote.

#WriteAPoemAboutBBCQT

Too biased for me



Cant watch it no more

Too biased for me

With my jaw on the floor

Tories lying with glee

What happened to our

Unbiased BBC

No answers so far

Too biased for me. — TheInvisiblePoet (@TheInvisiblePo1) March 9, 2018

Isn't it about time

That people begin to see

That the place to find honest debate

Is not at the BBC#WriteAPoemAboutBBCQT — carianne woodward #FBPE (@cashwoodward) March 9, 2018

Many of the anti-Tory comments were directed at Liam Fox, who was recently on the program's panel. Fox, a Conservative MP, currently serves as Secretary of State for International Trade.

"Question Time is on the box, we hoped for a great debate. But all we got was Liam Fox, with ideas out of date," one person wrote.

Question Time is on the box,

We hoped for great debate.

But all we get is Liam Fox,

With ideas out of date.#WriteAPoemAboutBBCQT — David (@Spikeyorks) March 8, 2018

Another brought in a term heard all too often these days – "fake news.""It's not about questions, it's not about time, it's fake news and bluster, a broadcasting crime," he wrote.

It’s not about questions

It’s not about time

It’s fake news and bluster

A broadcasting crime#WriteAPoemAboutBBCQT — Kelvin Smith (@PointofPublish) March 9, 2018

Some of the rest were outright brutal:

The bloody set is bloody old

The bloody seats are bloody sold.

The bloody chair’s a bloody bloke

Who bloody cracks a bloody joke

The bloody questions all are pants

The bloody audience are plants

The bloody show’s a bloody crime

Evidently Question Time. #WriteAPoemAboutBBCQT — Bernie Banter #Continuity48% (@BanterBernie) March 8, 2018

'BBC Question Time' is a weekly program that airs on BBC One. It has been on television since 1979 and claims to offer "topical debate in which guests from the worlds of politics and the media answer questions posed by members of the public." It might be that the audience has become picky of late – but members of the public seem to be enjoying the political rhyming debate.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!