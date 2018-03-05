Stormzy’s Grenfell comments ‘boring’: Tory MP attacks stars Brit Awards performance (VIDEO)

MP Philip Davies attacked rapper Stormzy over his recent political statements on the Grenfell Tower tragedy, branding his intervention “boring.” The Tory was being interviewed on RT’s ‘Sam Delaney's News Thing’.

“I have no interest in what Stormzy has to say at the Brit Awards about anything political. It's all these sort of left-wing artists playing to the gallery and all the rest of it. It's boring,” stated the MP for Shipley.

When asked to clarify if he thought a “young black guy from a working class community who sympathizes” with those who died in Grenfell Tower from “local government negligence” was “boring,” Davies didn't back down. Stormzy was, for Davies, “playing to the gallery to try and look cool,” adding “it's all part of trying to be trendy and pro-Corbyn.”]

The interview came after Grime star Stormzy used his performance at the Brit awards last month to slam PM Theresa May over her response the Grenfell Tower tragedy. The rapper mused that the Tory leader’s house should be burnt down to “see if you can manage this.”

He hit out at May in a scathing rap verse during his memorable performance at the London O2 Arena on Wednesday night. He criticized May for failing to properly support the hundreds of residents left homeless following the inferno at the North Kensington 24-story tower block.

After performing his hit ‘Blinded By Your Grace’, the rapper took a swipe at the PM saying: “Like yo Theresa May where’s the money for Grenfell…What, you thought we just forgot about Grenfell?” He went on: “You criminals, and you got the cheek to call us savages.

“You should do some jail time/ you should pay some damages... we should burn your house down and see if you can manage this.” He finished the performance to rapturous applause from the crowd.

Recently the artist has used his platform to urge his fans to sign a petition, titled ‘Call on PM to take action to build public trust in the Grenfell Tower Inquiry’. The petition states that “Bereaved families & survivors call on PM to exercise her powers under the Inquiries Act 2005 to appoint additional panel members with decision making power to sit alongside Chair in Grenfell Tower Inquiry.” The petition garnered some 140,000 signatories, passing the threshold for a parliamentary debate, the date of which is set to be decided in the coming weeks.

