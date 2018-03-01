Brexiteers round on former PM John Major’s Brexit ‘hypocrisy’ (VIDEO)

In an unusual move, Ex-PM John Major has spoken out against incumbent Theresa May, suggesting MPs could force a second Brexit referendum or outright reject any final deal. Brexiteers were quick to accuse the ex-PM of “hypocrisy.”

The former prime minister, noted for his humble Brixton origins, called for MPs to have a “decisive” vote on any final deal negotiated with the EU. According to Major, “Parliament can accept or reject the final outcome; or send the negotiators back to seek improvements; or order a referendum.”

Brexiteers led by Tory backbencher Jacob Rees-Mogg attacked Major’s speech, with the MP saying it is “riddled with errors.”

Rees-Mogg told the BBC: “We had a democratic vote, the decision was being taken [sic] and what he’s trying to do is overturn that. That’s the whole point of what he’s saying. His speech is riddled with errors; he’s saying things that are tendentious, bordering on the not-factually accurate.”

The Old Etonian went on: “He’s saying ‘the deep division in our nation are more likely to be healed by Brexit freely approved by Parliament than Brexit forced through Parliament on the behest [sic] of a minority of convinced opponents of Europe. He’s calling 17.4 million people a ‘minority of convinced opponents.’ 17.4 million is a very important number.”

Conservative MP Sir Bill Cash accused Major of being “hypocritical” in talking about holding a referendum now, while not having done so when he ratified the Maastricht Treaty in the early 1990s. Cash told talkRadio that if Major “wasn’t prepared” to call a referendum then, “it’s hypocritical now to say there should be a referendum on this.”

