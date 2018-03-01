Brexiteers round on former PM John Major’s Brexit ‘hypocrisy’ (VIDEO)
The former prime minister, noted for his humble Brixton origins, called for MPs to have a “decisive” vote on any final deal negotiated with the EU. According to Major, “Parliament can accept or reject the final outcome; or send the negotiators back to seek improvements; or order a referendum.”
Brexiteers led by Tory backbencher Jacob Rees-Mogg attacked Major’s speech, with the MP saying it is “riddled with errors.”
Rees-Mogg told the BBC: “We had a democratic vote, the decision was being taken [sic] and what he’s trying to do is overturn that. That’s the whole point of what he’s saying. His speech is riddled with errors; he’s saying things that are tendentious, bordering on the not-factually accurate.”
The Old Etonian went on: “He’s saying ‘the deep division in our nation are more likely to be healed by Brexit freely approved by Parliament than Brexit forced through Parliament on the behest [sic] of a minority of convinced opponents of Europe. He’s calling 17.4 million people a ‘minority of convinced opponents.’ 17.4 million is a very important number.”
Conservative MP Sir Bill Cash accused Major of being “hypocritical” in talking about holding a referendum now, while not having done so when he ratified the Maastricht Treaty in the early 1990s. Cash told talkRadio that if Major “wasn’t prepared” to call a referendum then, “it’s hypocritical now to say there should be a referendum on this.”
Break: Sir John Major calls on Theresa May to give all MPs and ministers a free vote in the Commons on her final Brexit deal. From a former Tory PM, that's a huge challenge to her authority. pic.twitter.com/si8jtfyZ3G— Tom Newton Dunn (@tnewtondunn) February 28, 2018
Disastrous John Major openly calling for views of 17.4 million people to be ignored. He has no legitimacy. If politicians ignore referendum they will have none either— Douglas Carswell (@DouglasCarswell) February 28, 2018
If John Major had allowed a free vote on Maastricht, the treaty wouldn't have passed, Britain would have secured some kind of associate status, and we'd all have saved ourselves a great deal of trouble.— Daniel Hannan (@DanielJHannan) February 28, 2018
