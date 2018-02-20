Brexit won’t lead to ‘Mad Max-style dystopia’ – Twitter mocks David Davis’ optimism

Post-Brexit UK will not be a ‘Mad Max-style’ wasteland, stated David Davis, prompting online derision as Tweeters took the opportunity to remind the Brexit secretary of his previous optimism.

Davis hit back at his critics and naysayers in Tuesday's speech to Austrian business leaders in Vienna, referencing the post-apocalyptic film ‘Mad Max’ as an example of what Brexit will not turn out to be.

“They fear that Brexit could lead to an Anglo-Saxon race to the bottom," Davis said. “With Britain plunged into a Mad Max-style world borrowed from dystopian fiction.

“These fears… are based on nothing, not history, not intention, nor interest. But while I profoundly disagree with them – it does remind us all that we must provide reassurance.”

Unsurprisingly, the comparison between Brexit and a film depicting complete and utter societal collapse left many Britons shaken to the core.

David Davis, 2018:

"Brexit will not plunge us into a Mad Max dystopia"



David Davis, 2019: pic.twitter.com/0L4nuGKRXH — James Felton (@JimMFelton) February 19, 2018

David Davis says Britain won't end up like a "Mad Max dystopia"..... pic.twitter.com/RmNT0aGHIs — EL4C (@EL4JC) February 20, 2018

“Post-Brexit Britain will maintain the highest standards. Trust me” says man who said there were extensive impact studies then said there weren’t any then said there were some and then said just ignore them.#DavidDavis — David Schneider (@davidschneider) February 20, 2018

David Davis, the man with those Brexit impact reports, that turned out to be invisible Brexit reports, now seeks to reassure the country that Brexit will not plunge Britain into a “Mad Max-style world borrowed from dystopian fiction”

Hardly fills one with confidence. — Dr Lauren Gavaghan #NHSLove (@DancingTheMind) February 20, 2018

While others took the chance to remind Davis of his previous ‘positive’ Brexit statements.

Wow. The Brexit pitch has gone from 'Britain stronger alone' to 'not quite the apocalypse' in record time. https://t.co/ESbUzQODGR — Matt Haig (@matthaig1) February 20, 2018

David Davis moves to reassure investors that brexit will not lead to a Mad Max style wasteland pic.twitter.com/UrpsDijEqU — Eoin Kelleher (@eoinyk) February 20, 2018

"Brexit definitely did not lead to a Mad Max style dystopia", said lead negotiator David Davis as Brexit talks concluded. "This is much more like Mad Max 2. The shit one, starring that racist fella."



Trade talks with Trump will begin on Thursday in the Thunderdome. pic.twitter.com/99hQrzoUsm — James Felton (@JimMFelton) February 19, 2018

A friend of mine from Vienna asked me what I thought about David Davis pic.twitter.com/exfXQE3BQd — Femi (@Femi_Sorry) February 20, 2018

Some were simply left stunned.

Switching channels between David Davis speech and Elise Christie race and I can't believe a leading British figure keeps making the same self-inflicted mistakes on the international stage — Jane Merrick (@janemerrick23) February 20, 2018

Davis’ Vienna address is the latest in a series of ‘Road to Brexit’ speeches, designed to help quell fears that the EU departure is being mismanaged by the Conservatives.

The speeches, however, seem to be falling flat. Last week, Boris Johnson delivered what was called a train wreck of a Brexit speech at the Policy Exchange in Central London. Full of his trademark flowery language, the speech was criticized as lightweight.

Following the EU referendum, Davis was telling the public that “there will be no downside to Brexit at all” – and now it’s not quite the apocalypse.

