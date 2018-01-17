Tories laugh during PMQs… as Jeremy Corbyn presses Theresa May on Carillion collapse

Social media has exploded with outrage, with the Conservative Party accused of “laughing like hyenas” during discussions over collapsing construction giant Carillion, in Wednesday’s Prime Minister’s Questions (PMQs).

Multiple Labour MPs took to Twitter to air their disgust after Conservatives MPs took the opportunity to cackle and goof around during Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn’s questions about the Carillion debacle.

Carillion is not one isolated case of government negligence and corporate failure. It represents a broken system. #PMQspic.twitter.com/ZwKlYmd7Cp — Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) January 17, 2018

North West Durham MP Laura Piddock shared her shock and horror on social media, pointing out that the loss of thousands of jobs might not be seen as a laughing matter… to pretty much everyone but the sitting conservative MPs.

Tories in Chamber laughing about #Carillion, makes me feel sick- trust me I know, unemployment is nothing to laugh about #PMQs — Emma Lewell-Buck MP (@EmmaLewellBuck) January 17, 2018

While the benches opposite roar with laughter, thousands upon thousands of #Carillion workers are facing a desperately uncertain future. It's now estimated that 30,000 small businesses will be affected down the supply chain. Who thinks that is a laughing matter? #PMQs — Laura Pidcock MP (@LauraPidcockMP) January 17, 2018

“While the benches opposite roar with laughter, thousands upon thousands of Carillion workers are facing a desperately uncertain future… Who thinks that is a laughing matter?” Piddock said.

Ron Moore MP echoed her outrage.

“You’d think Tory MP’s laughing like hyenas on laughing gas would learn that the general public (many losing their jobs) are watching their privileged lifestyle at #pmqs prior to indulging in another [taxpayer] subsidised lunch and booze up,” he wrote.

During Cobyn’s questions about Carillion, you’d think Tory MP’s laughing like hyenas on laughing gas would learn that the general public (many losing their jobs) are watching their privileged lifestyle at #pmqs prior to indulging in another taypayer subsidised lunch and booze up. — Ron Moore MP (@RonMooreMoreRon) January 17, 2018

Rose Dymock, whose father is directly impacted by the Carillion collapse, called the Tories “heartless.”

@theresa_may nice to see all your party just laughing at the questions about #Carillion when my dad and everyone at his work haven't got a clue what's happening or what their future is #PMQs#heartless — Rose Dymock (@rosedymock) January 17, 2018

Other Twitter users went as far to call the conservatives “corrupt” and called for their heads for cackling after the Carillion questions.

Tories sitting laughing after questions about Carillion. Theresa May using questions to take swipes at Labour instead of taking responsibility and answering them. Horrible, awful government. #ToriesOut#PMQs — Twiggy (@Twiggsy888) January 17, 2018