Piers Morgan for prime minister? Twitter reacts to TV presenter’s vow to replicate Trump's rise

Controversial TV host Piers Morgan has his eyes set on a promotion – he’s started a campaign to replace Theresa May as UK prime minister. The presenter told viewers he will use tactics borrowed from Trump to secure the top job.

The TV star, notorious for his no-holds-barred interviewing style, announced his hopeful career move on Tuesday’s ‘Good Morning Britain’ program, much to the horror of his co-host Susanna Reid.

Morgan attacked May’s disastrous recent cabinet reshuffle, describing it as “shambolic.” He then pledged to borrow tactics from Donald Trump to secure the win.

“Trump kept saying, ‘I’m going to be president,’ so, I’m going to be British prime minister, I’m going to be British prime minister, I’m going to be British prime minister,” Morgan said.

“And you know what, already people at home are going, ‘Is Piers Morgan going to be prime minister?’

“And before you know it, then I issue a statement denying obviously that I have any aspiration to be prime minister and lead the country – which everyone knows means I do – and before you know it, the bookies are out.”

Morgan, a notorious figure on both sides of the pond, famously reduced a mother to tears on his TV show for buying her child £325 shoes before invoicing another parent when they were scratched at a playdate.

Prime minister Morgan will have this country sorted in a matter of weeks. Go for it Piers. X — Mel Fish (@MelFish72) January 9, 2018

The former editor of the Mirror also engaged in a spat with Ewan McGregor, telling the ‘Trainspotting’ star that he “should be big enough to allow people different political opinions. You're just an actor after all.”

Referring to his bout of gastroenteritis earlier in the week, Morgan told viewers that he would be “someone who comes in to work on his deathbed.”

“Someone who wouldn’t hesitate to sack every one of his colleagues if it made him and the country look better,” he added.

He then took the opportunity to dress down his colleagues for their perceived flaws, promising to fire Reid if her “performance levels” dipped, and weatherman Alex Beresford who apparently has too many “dreams” for his future.

The majority of social media users appeared to be in support of Morgan’s campaign.

@piersmorgan hi piers I thought forget the figures for wether you stay or go at Good Morning Britain you should stand for Prime Minister and get this country back on its feet 👍 — Christopher manning (@Christo34307112) December 19, 2017

Others weren’t as keen, with one user putting it simply: “no f**king thankyou.”