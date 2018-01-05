Haul of guns, ammo and explosives found in derelict Essex building

Police who raided a derelict building in Essex have found a haul of weapons and munitions. That includes two AK-47 automatic rifles, a sawn-off shotgun, a handgun, ammunition and a number of “highly explosive” grenades.

They were discovered during a search of a site in North Ockendon, Essex on Thursday, Essex Police said in a statement. They are believed to have been there for “some time.”

The Ministry of Defence Explosive Ordnance Disposal unit is assisting police at the site, the force said, where they may carry out a controlled explosion later on Thursday. There is no risk to the public, police added.

Detective Superintendent Mark Hall, of the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate, said in a statement: “The investigation is at an early stage and I am maintaining an open mind as to the origin of these weapons, however from their condition they may have been in situ for some time.

“This is a significant seizure and clearly in the wrong hands these weapons could have caused very considerable harm. I am very pleased that we have been able to safely recover them.”

Hall said the weapons would now be subject to examinations by forensic and ballistic specialists.