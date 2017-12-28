Glamor model accused of joining ISIS released without charge

A former topless model suspected of joining the ranks of Islamic State has been released without charge. Kimberley Miners was alleged to have shared IS videos on Facebook and contacted a British fighter in Syria.

Miners was thought to be posing under the name Aisha Lauren al-Britaniya and allegedly posted images of Muslim women brandishing rifles and other weapons, as well as a picture of herself in a full-face veil.

The 28-year-old, who once appeared topless in the now discontinued Page 3 section of UK tabloid the Sun, was suspected of being groomed to become a jihadist bride in October last year. An image of a kitten wearing a suicide vest was also being looked into by police in her home town of Bradford.

Quizzed under the Terrorism Act 2000, the street cleaner was suspected to have been sharing Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS/ISIL) propaganda. However, she claimed the sites were using her identity after being set up by someone else.

Miners was initially released on bail but the investigation has now been dropped. A police spokesman said: “The 28-year-old woman from Bradford arrested on suspicion of the possession of terrorist material has been released from her bail without charge.”

Miners herself said she is interested in the refugee crisis and wants to help, but denied she has been in contact with extremists.

“I am a caring person and have a heart of gold,” she told the Sun. “I remember seeing a three-year-old and a little baby at the side of the road. I felt like I needed to carry on telling everyone this is what’s really going on. I just want to help them children … it’s so sad what they’re going through.”

However, it is clear Miners has been in contact with people with extreme leanings. She also appeared unwilling to answer whether she believes IS is evil.

“We get told that they are there to protect the religion. I don’t really know. That’s what’s got me into trouble,” she said.

Miners has visited refugee camps and wears Islamic dress. She said she is against the beheadings perpetrated by IS and denied that she wanted to become a jihadist bride.

“I’ve gone from glamor model to something completely different,” she said. “But that again makes me wonder. You don’t get s*** from wearing [nothing], but the second you start wearing [the veil] you get accused [of extremism] and stuff.”

Miners turned to Islam after spending time with Muslim friends in the wake of her father’s death in a freak accident in 2010.

Her social media accounts were closed down following her arrest and she was directed to a counter-extremism program by police.