‘We will win!’ Puigdemont to talk Catalan independence as Alex Salmond Show debuts on RT

A defiant Carles Puigdemont says he’s confident the Catalan independence movement will prevail as he joins Alex Salmond, an outspoken proponent of Scottish departure from the UK, on Salmond’s new show set to premiere on RT.

Puigdemont, the first guest to appear on RT’s ‘Alex Salmond Show’, said it was a very tragic yet emotional day on October 1, when Catalans overwhelmingly supported the ‘yes’ campaign to secede from Spain.

When asked by Salmond about the Spanish police violence in wake of the independence vote, Puigdemont recalled “a lot of injuries” in a school in his own hometown of Girona, which was just one example of how polling stations across the region were viciously attacked.

However, the deposed president of Catalonia, whose political fate is overshadowed by an extradition warrant issued by Madrid, told Salmond the independence cause will prevail.

“We must be confident, resilient because we will win,” Puigdemont told Salmond. “We will succeed. Finally, democracy will prevail.”

Alex Salmond, former First Minister of Scotland and one of the most outspoken proponents of Scottish independence from the UK, has launched a new TV show on RT to challenge the mainstream media narrative and take the news “out of the Westminster nexus.”

The ex-Scottish National Party (SNP) politician says his program will allow the most renowned personalities from politics and business to show “a bit more of their personalities behind the public figure.”