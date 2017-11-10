Nerve-shredding moment airliner makes epic nose-first landing caught on camera (PHOTOS)

A passenger airplane was forced to make an emergency landing at Belfast International Airport without the aid of its front-end landing gear.

Flybe flight BE331 took off from Belfast just after 11am Friday en route to Inverness, Scotland before running into trouble.

The Bombardier Q-400 had to circle the Northern Irish airport for two hours to burn off fuel before it landed. One passenger was taken to hospital with a minor hand injury while the other 55 passengers and crew escaped unharmed, Flybe confirmed in a statement.

“We are sending a specialist team to Belfast to offer assistance and we will now do all we can to understand the cause of this incident,” Flybe added.

Although full emergency procedures were deployed, the airport remains open, an airport spokeswoman said.