Boris Johnson gaffe could cost British mother another 5 years in Iranian jail

False claims made by Boris Johnson about Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, a British mother who has been detained by Iran, may result in her being handed an extra five years in prison. The UK foreign secretary incorrectly said she was in the country to “train journalists" when she was actually holidaying.

Johnson told a select committee last week: “When I look at what Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe was doing, she was simply teaching people journalism, as I understand it.” Following his comments, the 37-year-old woman was taken to an unscheduled court hearing in Iran, where Johnson’s remarks were cited as proof of her guilt.

The charity worker, who was employed by the Thomson Reuters Foundation as a project manager, is already serving a five-year prison sentence. She now faces a further five years in jail on new charges of “propaganda against the regime.”

In a statement, the Judiciary of the Islamic Republic of Iran said: “[Johnson’s] statement shows that Nazanin had visited the country for anything but a holiday. For months it was claimed that Nazanin is a British-Iranian charity worker who went to see her family when she was arrested.

“‘She was simply going on holiday, making a routine visit with her daughter Gabriella to visit her parents living in Tehran,’ The Guardian falsely claimed. Mr Johnson’s statement has shed a new light on the realities about Nazanin, which has been strongly denied previously by both her family and human-rights activists,” the Iranian judiciary concluded.

In a statement, the Thomson Reuters Foundation urged Johnson to “immediately correct the serious mistake.” It said: “On 1 November he said that Nazanin was ‘training journalists’ in Iran... This is not right, as she is not a journalist and has never trained journalists at the Thomson Reuters Foundation where she is a project manager in [the] Media Development Team. She was in Iran on holiday to show her daughter Gabriella to her grandparents when she was arrested at Tehran Airport on April 3, 2016.”

A serious blunder by @BorisJohnson, may cause consequences for Naz. She was not training journalists in Iran . #NotAJournalist#FreeNazanin — Nicky Ratcliffe (@nickypetre1) November 6, 2017

Amnesty International activist Daren Nair tweeted that Johnson’s false statement “is putting her life in danger.” Stephen Quentin, a supporter of #FreeNazanin, tweeted: “Don’t allow your incorrect statement on Nazanin to be used to heap further abuse and misery on an innocent woman.”

.@BorisJohnson: Your false statement on Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe is putting her life in danger, She was on holiday not teaching journalism pic.twitter.com/V4KIOLWQz4 — Daren Nair (@DarenNair) November 6, 2017

#FreeNazanin@BorisJohnson Don't allow your incorrect statement on Nazanin to be used to heap further abuse and misery on an innocent woman pic.twitter.com/qCSZeOEJNo — Stephen Quentin (@Stephen_Quentin) November 6, 2017

Zaghari-Ratcliffe is a dual British-Iranian national who was first arrested in April last year for leading a “soft coup” against the state. She has always insisted that she was visiting Iran on holiday, taking her then-18-month-old daughter to visit relatives. Her daughter is with family in Iran.

On Saturday, she faced Abolghassem Salavati, a notoriously harsh judge who sentenced her in the first trial. Salavati was placed on the EU sanctions list in 2011 for “gross human rights violations.”

.@BorisJohnson must correct his statement. Whatever is at stake should be paid attention to by UK Govt https://t.co/hqkxqbcKe0#FreeNazaninpic.twitter.com/Fk1LAeB2Gs — Monique Villa (@Monique_Villa) November 6, 2017

A serious blunder by @BorisJohnson that could have dire ramifications for Nazanin Ratcliffe, British mum held in an Iranian jail. He said she was 'training journalists in Iran'. She was not, and was actually on holiday. Statement from Thomson Reuters Foundation: @foreignofficepic.twitter.com/BhmX2dZWSM — Julia Macfarlane (@juliamacfarlane) November 6, 2017

Last month, a letter sent to Zaghari-Ratcliffe by former PM David Cameron was intercepted by the Iranian authorities. Iranian prosecutor Abbas Jafari Dolatabadi said the letter demonstrated Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s importance to the British authorities but he did not say when it was sent or provide any other details about it.