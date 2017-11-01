HomeUK News

UK defense secretary Fallon resigns - BBC political editor on Twitter

Get short URL
UK defense secretary Fallon resigns - BBC political editor on Twitter
Britain's Secretary of State for Defence Sir Michael Fallon © Hannah McKay / Reuters
Michael Fallon has quit as Britain’s defence secretary, according to the BBC. He has admitted his behavior in the past may have “fallen short,” it has been reported.

His resignation comes amid the Westminster ‘sex pest’ scandal, which has seen a number of MPs accused of inappropriate behavior.

Fallon admitted earlier to inappropriately touching a female journalist. He insisted that he apologized over the incident 15 years ago, however, and that he and the journalist considered the matter closed.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2017. All rights reserved.