UK defense secretary Fallon resigns - BBC political editor on Twitter

Michael Fallon has quit as Britain’s defence secretary, according to the BBC. He has admitted his behavior in the past may have “fallen short,” it has been reported.

His resignation comes amid the Westminster ‘sex pest’ scandal, which has seen a number of MPs accused of inappropriate behavior.

Fallon admitted earlier to inappropriately touching a female journalist. He insisted that he apologized over the incident 15 years ago, however, and that he and the journalist considered the matter closed.

BREAKING- Michael Fallon has resigned as Defence Secretary, admitting his behaviour in the past may have ‘fallen short’ — Laura Kuenssberg (@bbclaurak) November 1, 2017

