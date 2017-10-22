Gunman takes hostages at bowling alley in Nuneaton, England – local reports

A man reportedly armed with a sawn-off shotgun has taken people hostage at a bowling alley in Nuneaton in England’s Warwickshire, according to local media.

Police tweeted that they are attending an incident at Bermuda Park and asked people to keep away from the area.

Officers are currently dealing with an ongoing incident at Bermuda Park, #Nuneaton. Please avoid the area. — Warwickshire Police (@warkspolice) October 22, 2017

The Metro cites witnesses saying a man carrying a sawn-off shotgun has taken hostages at a bowling alley.

RT.com has contacted Warwickshire Police for further information on the incident.

A nearby cinema and children’s soft play center have also reportedly been placed on lockdown in response to the incident.

One witness told the Coventry Telegraph that as he and his two children were coming out of a changing room they saw the alleged gunman, who told them to get out.

