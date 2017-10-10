Real, or a croc? Dog walker films ‘crocodile in River Thames’ (VIDEO)

A “crocodile” has been spotted bobbing along among luxury houseboats on the River Thames on Tuesday morning.

Police were called to Chelsea Harbour after Dr. Chris Davies, who was walking his dog, spotted the reptile. However, doubts over whether it is real surfaced quicker than the croc in question.

Davies posted footage of the crocodile on Twitter with the caption: “Chelsea Harbour has its very own croc.”

It is unclear whether the animal is real, with some speculating is it just a toy or a pond ornament.

The RSPCA says while it has not received any calls about the crocodile, and it would very unusual for one to be living in the River Thames, “this sort of thing is not unheard of.”

“We had a case previously where a caiman was dumped in a reservoir in Bristol,” a spokesperson told the Daily Mail.

“It is not illegal to own crocodiles as pets in the UK under license, so there’s a chance this one in the Thames was abandoned by its owner.”

In 2013, a croc spotted in the River Thames near Reading turned out to be an old James Bond movie prop.