Protester interrupts Theresa May's conference speech, hands her P45 dismissal notice (VIDEO)

Theresa May’s keynote conference speech has been interrupted by a protester who handed her a P45, usually handed to employees when they are sacked, as she addressed party members in Manchester.

The disturbance disrupted the Prime Minister mid-flow.

The man has been labelled a “legend” on Twitter.

May was forced to repeat her lines as the man ran around to the front row to stage his protest - before handing her a huge P45.

She was being applauded as she began to talk about Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn’s past and present politics.

The protester headed straight for Boris Johnson, who was sat in the front few rows, before shouting angrily at him.

May was forced to come to an abrupt stop as Tory fans jeered and shouted for security to remove him.

The crowd began shouting “out, out!”

But Twitter went wild for the campaigner, labelling him a “hero.”

Apparently completely undeterred by security forcing him out of the door, the man turned and shouted back at the angry Tories.

“Shall we, er...” a clearly flustered May began.

But the room stood and cheered for her, meaning the PM was unable to begin again.

“I was about to talk about somebody I’d like to give a p45 to,” she began.

“And that’s Jeremy Corbyn.”

Comedian Lee Nelson has claimed responsibility for the prank.

Nelson is the same prankster who threw money over Fifa President Sepp Blatter two years ago.

The breach has raised major questions over security.

“Gotta love a government we're told can handle national security can’t keep REPEAT OFFENDING PRANKSTER Lee Nelson out of their hall,” one woman said on Twitter.

“Seems to have been comedian Lee Nelson. How the hell did he get so close to the PM? Huge questions over security,” Huff Post deputy political editor Owen Bennet said.

Others believe it did an otherwise boring speech a favor.

“Think she must have paid him, cos it sparked big applause,” one woman wrote on Twitter.

The Prime Minister's speech had already been marred by repeated coughing fits, leaving her frontbench colleagues looking despondent.

F-off

Things continued to get worse. Even the stage scenery went awry. The letter 'F' fell off the slogan behind the PM, later followed by the letter 'E'.