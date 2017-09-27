UK counter-terror police arrest 11 in far-right National Action investigation

Eleven people have been arrested across England and Wales as part of an investigation into neo-Nazi terrorist group National Action, Greater Manchester Police say.

It comes after three alleged members of National Action, including serving British soldiers, appeared in court charged with terrorism offences.

The 11 men were arrested across the country on suspicion of offences including preparing terrorist acts, being members of a banned organization and possession of terrorism documents as part of the inquiry into the banned group.

National Action became the first far-right organisation to be outlawed in Britain last year after the murder of Labour MP Jo Cox, whose killing it had praised.

“Today’s arrests are part of coordinated action by the national Counter Terrorism network and UK policing,” said Detective Chief Superintendent Martin Snowden, the head of counter-terrorism policing in northeast England.

“Those who promote extreme right wing views are looking to divide our communities and spread hatred. This will not be tolerated and those who do so must be brought to justice.”

Last month, a senior police chief said the number of referrals to the authorities about suspected right-wing extremists had doubled since the murder of Cox, who was killed in June last year by a loner obsessed with Nazis and white supremacist ideology.

