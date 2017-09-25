Teenage girl arrested after welfare officer stabbed in classroom

A teenage girl has been arrested after a school support officer was stabbed in a classroom in Scunthorpe, northern England.

The 61-year-old has been rushed to hospital after being knifed at Winterton Community Academy.

Officers rushed to the scene, later arresting the girl for attempted murder.

Parents were alerted via text message from the school to say there had been an incident.

“We attended a serious incident just before 9am this morning at Winterton Community Academy, and a 61-year-old woman is being treated in hospital for serious but not life threatening injuries,” Chief Superintendent Christine Wilson said.

“Staff at the school and police officers responded to this isolated incident very quickly, and one person is currently in custody as a result.

“There was no disruption to any other children, none of whom witnessed the incident. Children at the school have not been directly affected by this.”

The female welfare officer sustained non-life threatening injuries.