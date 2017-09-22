Uber stripped of its operating license in London

Uber has lost its operating license in London, Transport for London (TfL) has announced.

“TfL has concluded that Uber London Limited is not fit and proper to hold a private hire operator license,” it said in a statement.

“TfL considers that Uber’s approach and conduct demonstrate a lack of corporate responsibility in relation to a number of issues which have potential public safety and security implications.”

TfL has today informed Uber that it will not be issued with a private hire operator licence. pic.twitter.com/nlYD0ny2qo — Transport for London (@TfL) September 22, 2017

It says this includes its reporting of serious criminal offences and how medical certificates for drivers are obtained.

Uber has said it will “immediately challenge” the decision, according to the BBC. The firm said it shows London is “closed to innovative companies.”

Uber has the provision to appeal a licensing decision within 21 days.

TfL says Uber can continue to operate until all appeals are exhausted.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan said in a statement: “I want London to be at the forefront of innovation and new technology and to be a natural home for exciting new companies that help Londoners by providing a better and more affordable service.

“However, all companies in London must play by the rules and adhere to the high standards we expect - particularly when it comes to the safety of customers. Providing an innovative service must not be at the expense of customer safety and security.

“I fully support TfL’s decision - it would be wrong if TfL continued to license Uber if there is any way that this could pose a threat to Londoners’ safety and security.

“Any operator of private hire services in London needs to play by the rules.”

