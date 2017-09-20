Armed police cordon off area of London Liverpool Street after 'suspicious package' found

City of London Police descended on Liverpool Street Station over reports of a suspicious package in the area.

The scenes in London’s financial district come just days after a bucket bomb was set off on a London Underground train at Parsons Green Station, west London, injuring 30 commuters.

Emerging videos have shown dog units being brought in to assess the area.

Sniffer dogs, police vans, horses and the like blocking the road off between Moorgate and Liverpool street station 😯 — nim (@NiamhhSheeran) September 20, 2017

Surrounding buildings were reportedly told to keep staff inside.

UK officers and explosives teams patrolling Liverpool street and Moorgate areas of #London financial district pic.twitter.com/drPgi2vyxk — Guy Elster (@guyelster) September 20, 2017

One man reported on Twitter: “Thanks we are all fine - just being asked to not leave building, road in front of us closed leading to Liverpool Street. More armed police.”

Liverpool Street Station has a western entrance on Moorfields at Moorgate station, where the incident unfolded.

We're at #Moorgate after reports of a suspicious package at Wilson Street. Please avoid the area; cordons in place.https://t.co/aIKjbeWV6Jpic.twitter.com/EjOw1EtE2K — CityofLondon Police (@CityPolice) September 20, 2017

DETAILS TO FOLLOW