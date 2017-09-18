Plain-clothes SAS troops deployed on London Underground with ‘shoot to kill’ orders

Armed SAS troops are being deployed on the London Underground with orders to “shoot to kill” terrorists following the Parsons Green attack, according to reports.

Members of the Special Air Service and the Special Reconnaissance Regiment have been told to target terrorists on trains, buses and planes. Some will patrol London’s busy tube network in pairs, disguised as civilian couples.

They will be armed with Glock 9mm semi-automatic pistols so they can “take down” gunmen and suicide bombers, the Daily Star reports.

A source told the newspaper they are trained in “rapid-fire techniques,” adding, “The task force is comprised of some of the most experienced special forces personnel in the Army.

“The unit is comprised of some of both male and female personnel from the Special Reconnaissance Regiment, who are trained killers and can pose as couples while traveling on public transport.”

The paper also reports that trained personnel have been given “soft-nose” bullets to limit the risk to other passengers who are traveling on public transport.

It comes as two men have been arrested in connection with the Parsons Green bucket bomb. An 18-year-old, believed to be an Iraqi refugee, is being quizzed by cops after being seized in Dover on Saturday.

At 8:20am on Friday, an improvised explosive device (IED) went off, but failed to detonate properly, injuring 30 people in a fireball but failing to cause the intended carnage.

The 18-year-old reportedly “froze” as he was surrounded by police after being tracked by facial-recognition technology.

A second man, a 21-year-old believed to be from Syria, was arrested late on Saturday night.