British PM May says national threat level raised to critical from severe

British PM Theresa May has raised the country's threat level to critical from severe, following the attack today at Parsons Green tube station in south-west London.

May said in a televised statement that armed police and members of the military would be seen on the streets in the coming days.

"For this period, military personnel will replace police officers on guard duties at certain protected sites that are not accessible to the public,” she said.

The enhanced threat level comes just moments after ISIS claimed responsibility for detonating an “improvised explosive device” on a tube train during rush hour Friday morning.

