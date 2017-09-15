ISIS claims responsibility for London underground blast

Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS/ISIL) terrorists have claimed responsibility for an explosion at the Parsons Green underground station in London which injured 29 people on a packed rush hour train.

The claim was made through its propaganda wing, the Amaq News Agency, stating that an IS "detachment" was responsible for the blast.

Armed police rushed to the Parsons Green station where the bomb, a pressure-cooker device similar to the one used in the Boston Marathon, failed to fully detonate. Though 29 people have been injured, none of their wounds are believed to be serious or life-threatening, according to the London Ambulance Service.

Police have launched a manhunt for a suspect thought to be behind the attack, which they have identified through CCTV footage.

British Prime Minister Theresa May condemned the "cowardly" attack "intended to cause significant harm." She announced the deployment of more armed police around the London's transport network.