Police identify Parsons Green terrorism suspect from CCTV - Sky sources

Police sources say they have identified a suspect behind Friday morning’s terrorist attack on a London Underground train at Parsons Green station after reviewing CCTV footage, according to Sky News.

"Security sources say they've identified a suspect involved in the Parsons Green bombing, with the aid of CCTV footage," Mark White, a home affairs correspondent for Sky News, said on Twitter.

Hundreds of detectives and MI5 agents are involved in the manhunt.

In a prerecorded statement, Prime Minister Theresa May condemned the "cowardly" attack "intended to cause significant harm."

However, she said the UK's terror threat level would not be raised to 'critical' but would remain at 'severe.'

May said there would be an increased armed police presence on the transport network in London.

