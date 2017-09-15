'Knifeman' tasered, arrested near UK's Birmingham New Street Station (VIDEO)

A suspected knifeman has been arrested after being tasered by police in Birmingham city centre.

Video on social media emerged showing the man lying motionless on the ground while an officer covers him with a taser.

Incident Birmingham New Street pic.twitter.com/vtWwXpBZkP — Darryl Godden (@DarrylGodden) September 15, 2017

A British Transport Police spokesman said: “A man has been arrested outside HSBC bank near Birmingham New Street station at 13.15 today.

“Officers were initially responding to a call regarding a concern for welfare outside the station, when a man was seen with a knife, he was subsequently arrested on possession of bladed article and has been taken to hospital,” he said, according to the Daily Star.

"The incident is believed to be drug related.”

It comes as the country is on heightened alert following a terrorist incident at London’s Parsons Green Tube station on Friday morning that left at least 22 people injured.

An improvised explosive device (IED) is thought to have partially detonated at around 8.20am local time on a District Line train.

Reports suggest the blast came from a “builder bucket” placed towards the rear of the train.

Armed police have been deployed following the incident, while residents have been evacuated from the area.

The UK terror threat level remains severe, meaning another attack is highly likely.