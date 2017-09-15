Cassini probe destroyed in Saturn’s atmosphere after epic 20-year mission
HomeUK

Panic in London: First moments after Parsons Green explosion caught on camera (VIDEOS, PHOTOS)

Get short URL
Panic in London: First moments after Parsons Green explosion caught on camera (VIDEOS, PHOTOS)
Police are investigating the incident as a terrorist attack. © ASolopovas / Twitter / Reuters
Chaos and panic gripped London as a terrorist attack at Parsons Green tube station sparked scenes akin to a “stampede.” Commuters fled an explosion on board a train before armed police attended the scene.
TrendsLondon Parsons Green blast

READ MORE: ‘Terrorist incident’: London’s police probe Parsons Green tube explosion (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)

The station was evacuated following the explosion and the area was cordoned off. Images and video uploaded to social media show their presence at the train line and outside the station.

Vi hade i alla fall tur med vädret

A post shared by Alex XI L'oiseau (@carefreealex) on

One witness described the panic as the station was evacuated. “Just had to run for my life at #ParsonsGreen station,” Emma Stevie said, comparing the panic to a stampede.

Outside the station buses were cleared as ambulances and police rushed to the scene.

A police cordon has been established around the area as police continue to investigate the incident.

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2017. All rights reserved.