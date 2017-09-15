Panic in London: First moments after Parsons Green explosion caught on camera (VIDEOS, PHOTOS)
The station was evacuated following the explosion and the area was cordoned off. Images and video uploaded to social media show their presence at the train line and outside the station.
#parsonsgreenpic.twitter.com/MKolc7RoDC— Laura G (@lauragcfc) September 15, 2017
Parsons green station pic.twitter.com/D9ngz4TNvE— Kierzzz #9Dog (@Kierzz01) September 15, 2017
One witness described the panic as the station was evacuated. “Just had to run for my life at #ParsonsGreen station,” Emma Stevie said, comparing the panic to a stampede.
I'm safe - just had to run for my life at #ParsonsGreen station - huge stamped, lots injured. Not sure why - fire/explosion mentioned. pic.twitter.com/zRvRPWOuzA— Emma (@EmmaStevie1) September 15, 2017
Outside the station buses were cleared as ambulances and police rushed to the scene.
Police clear buses from area around #ParsonsGreen after explosion at tube station pic.twitter.com/SKp144vDQG— Nicky Harley (@nickyharley) September 15, 2017
More ambulance rush to the scene at #parsonsgreen@SW_Londonerpic.twitter.com/Oj83YsF7Rg— Calum Fraser (@CalumFraser4) September 15, 2017
#parsonsgreenpic.twitter.com/BeK1OnCOOP— Laura G (@lauragcfc) September 15, 2017
A police cordon has been established around the area as police continue to investigate the incident.
Exspostion in #ParsonsGreen 😓 People been injured 😔 pic.twitter.com/0x1rnqKHPo— OfficialRossi (@RossiOfficial1) September 15, 2017
Police cordon at #parsonsgreen@kerrytodayrkpic.twitter.com/s8DqThB9Eb— Jerry O'Sullivan (@jerosullivanRK) September 15, 2017
A wide police cordon around #ParsonsGreen station as more ambulances arrive on scene. pic.twitter.com/FNslhCTsIJ— Matt Spencer (@ThatMattSpencer) September 15, 2017