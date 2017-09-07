Two British nationals arrested on terrorism charges at Birmingham airport

Two British nationals have been arrested on suspicion of terrorism offences as they arrived at Birmingham Airport from Turkey, according to the Metropolitan police.

The men, aged 40 and 29, were arrested by the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command on Thursday after disembarking from a flight arriving from Istanbul.

The 40-year-old was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the commission, preparation or instigation of acts of terrorism under section 40 of the Terrorism Act 2000.

The 29-year-old was suspected of belonging to a proscribed organisation, under section 11 of the Terrorism Act 2000. He was arrested under section 24 of the Police and Criminal Evidence Act.

For precautionary reasons, the 40-year-old was taken to a hospital in London for a medical assessment, where he remains.

The 29-year-old is in police custody in a London police station.

