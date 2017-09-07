Two British nationals arrested on terrorism charges at Birmingham airport
The men, aged 40 and 29, were arrested by the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command on Thursday after disembarking from a flight arriving from Istanbul.
Two arrests at Birmingham Airport https://t.co/RfkDM1eDf3pic.twitter.com/79SF5YV3Rs— Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) September 7, 2017
The 40-year-old was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the commission, preparation or instigation of acts of terrorism under section 40 of the Terrorism Act 2000.
The 29-year-old was suspected of belonging to a proscribed organisation, under section 11 of the Terrorism Act 2000. He was arrested under section 24 of the Police and Criminal Evidence Act.
For precautionary reasons, the 40-year-old was taken to a hospital in London for a medical assessment, where he remains.
The 29-year-old is in police custody in a London police station.
