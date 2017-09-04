Royal baby frenzy relegates Brexit & North Korea to backburner

Forget Brexit negotiations or the world’s potential nuclear crisis; the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge announced the impending arrival of their third child and, naturally, a total media meltdown followed.

The pair revealed the news via the Kensington Palace Twitter account, announcing that “the Queen and members of both families are delighted with the news.”

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Cambridge is expecting their third child pic.twitter.com/DZCheAj1RM — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) September 4, 2017

A breaking news frenzy ensued and soon, #RoyalBaby, #Kate Middleton, #Prince William, #William and Kate, and #Kensington Palace all began trending worldwide.

I think the #DuchessofCambridge might be pregnant 😍 pic.twitter.com/hwZAtENy3J — Auntie Pegg (@AuntiePegg) September 4, 2017

Some Twitter users pointed out that William and Kate’s unborn will fall outside the UK’s new two-child tax benefit limit. Since April 2017, the third child born to a UK family is no longer entitled to child tax credit.

Of course it’s highly unlikely the royal family would miss the payments when taxpayers shell out more than £40 million every year to keep the British monarchy running.