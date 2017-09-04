Royal baby frenzy relegates Brexit & North Korea to backburner

Syrian army, allies break 3-year ISIS siege in Deir ez-Zor city – state TV
Britain's Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge and his wife Princess Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge. © Yves Herman / Reuters
Forget Brexit negotiations or the world’s potential nuclear crisis; the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge announced the impending arrival of their third child and, naturally, a total media meltdown followed.

The pair revealed the news via the Kensington Palace Twitter account, announcing that “the Queen and members of both families are delighted with the news.”

A breaking news frenzy ensued and soon, #RoyalBaby, #Kate Middleton, #Prince William, #William and Kate, and #Kensington Palace all began trending worldwide.

Some Twitter users pointed out that William and Kate’s unborn will fall outside the UK’s new two-child tax benefit limit. Since April 2017, the third child born to a UK family is no longer entitled to child tax credit.

Of course it’s highly unlikely the royal family would miss the payments when taxpayers shell out more than £40 million every year to keep the British monarchy running.


