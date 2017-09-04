Town Hall in Bolton, UK, evacuated after ‘suspicious package’ found
Bolton Councillor Nick Peel tweeted that the cordon had been lifted and the evacuation was over.
Cordon now being lifted. Evacuation of town hall over pic.twitter.com/mxxK5PuFtU— Cllr Nick Peel (@NickPeelBolton) September 4, 2017
Police responded to the incident in Victoria Square just before 1pm on Monday.
Bolton town hall evacuated, Victoria Square cordoned off by police pic.twitter.com/eBy0bYosGZ— Daniel Holland (@DanHollandBN) September 4, 2017
“Officers are currently responding to a report that a suspicious package had been found in Victoria Square, Bolton,” police tweeted.
“A precautionary evacuation is being carried out, and a 200 metre-cordon is in place.
“There is disruption to the area and more details will follow.”
Reports of a suspicious package in Victoria Sq.— GMP Bolton Central (@GMPBoltonCentre) September 4, 2017
A precautionary evacuation is being carried out and a 200-metre cordon is in place.
Kyle Young tweeted: "All going off in Bolton this afternoon. Security alert at the town hall. Local businesses and banks evacuated."