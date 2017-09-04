Town Hall in Bolton, UK, evacuated after ‘suspicious package’ found

Bolton Town Hall in Greater Manchester was evacuated on Monday after a “suspicious package” was found.

Bolton Councillor Nick Peel tweeted that the cordon had been lifted and the evacuation was over.

Cordon now being lifted. Evacuation of town hall over pic.twitter.com/mxxK5PuFtU — Cllr Nick Peel (@NickPeelBolton) September 4, 2017

Police responded to the incident in Victoria Square just before 1pm on Monday.

Bolton town hall evacuated, Victoria Square cordoned off by police pic.twitter.com/eBy0bYosGZ — Daniel Holland (@DanHollandBN) September 4, 2017

“Officers are currently responding to a report that a suspicious package had been found in Victoria Square, Bolton,” police tweeted.

“A precautionary evacuation is being carried out, and a 200 metre-cordon is in place.

“There is disruption to the area and more details will follow.”

Reports of a suspicious package in Victoria Sq.

A precautionary evacuation is being carried out and a 200-metre cordon is in place. — GMP Bolton Central (@GMPBoltonCentre) September 4, 2017

Kyle Young tweeted: "All going off in Bolton this afternoon. Security alert at the town hall. Local businesses and banks evacuated."