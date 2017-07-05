Top BBC journalist rejects chance to work for Theresa May

Two BBC journalists are in line to become Prime Minister Theresa May’s new head of communications. However, James Landale, the corporation’s former deputy political editor, has turned down the offer.

Following in the footsteps of her predecessor, David Cameron, May is looking to the state broadcaster to poach her next head of communications. The vacancy opened up after Katie Perrior resigned in April when May called the snap election.

Robbie Gibb, who handles the BBC’s coverage of Westminster, is one of the candidates for the position.

Landale was also in the running. However, on Wednesday morning he tweeted: “Parish news: I was asked if I would consider a job at No10. Nice to be asked but have decided not to apply. Have great job at BBC.”

Cameron’s coms director was Craig Oliver, who rose to fame after revamping the BBC’s News at Ten show and covering the 2010 general election.

He was the successor of former News of the World editor Andy Coulson, who was forced to resign after being implicated in a phone-hacking scandal.

During the election campaign, May was assisted by chiefs of staff Fiona Hill and Nick Timothy.

They both resigned over the poor handling of May’s election campaign.

At the time of his resignation, Timothy took responsibility for the party’s embarrassing performance.

He specifically took the blame for a U-turn on the social care plan in the Tory manifesto. The plan, branded the ‘dementia tax,’ alienated the party’s core voters and ministers who were not briefed on the policy.

Another contender is thought to be Chris Wilkins, May’s director of strategy, although he is not believed to be keen on taking the job permanently.