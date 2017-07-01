ToriesOut: Thousands join anti-government rally in London (WATCH LIVE)

Thousands of protesters are set to take to the streets of London Saturday to protest Britain’s Conservative government.

The rally, titled ‘Not One Day More #ToriesOut’, starts at BBC Broadcasting House in Portland Place and finishes at the Houses of Parliament in Westminster.

At least 10,000 people on Facebook have stated they will attend the protest which has been organized by the People’s Assembly Against Austerity (PAAA) group.

“Theresa May called the General Election to gain a bigger majority, and despite massive media bias in favour of the Conservatives, she failed spectacularly to deliver on that,” a PAAA statement reads.

“Now the Tories are in chaos trying to prop up a government with the deeply conservative and regressive DUP.”

“We’re marching against a government committed to austerity, cuts and privatisation,” the group adds. “We’re marching for a decent health service, education system, housing, jobs and living standards for all.”

A minute’s silence will be held in memory of the victims of the Grenfell Tower fire on June 14.

Labour Leader Jeremy Corbyn will address the crowd at Parliament Square.