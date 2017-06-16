'We want justice!' Grenfell Tower fire protesters storm Kensington Town Hall

Protesters demanding justice after the deadly Grenfell Tower inferno have attempted to storm the upper office floors of Kensington Town Hall.

Protesters chanting "we want justice" stormed the entrance of a local town hall in London on Friday after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people, Reuters reporters at the scene said.

The protesters made their way through an automatic door at the local Kensington and Chelsea town hall.

As the protesters sought to gain entry to an upper floor, police tried to bar their way. A scuffle broke out.

The protesters chanted "We want justice" and "bring them out."

People feel the media are helping minimise the figures and are chanting "don't trust the media" pic.twitter.com/wj1M3hNyio — Ιman | ايمان (@ImaniAmrani) June 16, 2017

Sky News reports hundreds of people have joined the protest outside Kensington Town Hall.

Members of the media report they are being targeted by angry members of the public. It appears police have attempted to escort council workers from the town hall.

Officers on horseback are watching from a short distance away.

As the protests continued, Theresa May met with residents, victims and community leaders who live near the tower block. Afterwards, the prime minister’s car was chased by protesters unhappy with the government’s response to the tragedy.

May’s office confirmed Friday that the government was pledging £5 million ($6.39 million) of support in the form of housing guarantees and help with access to cash and bank accounts.

"The package of support I'm announcing today is to give the victims the immediate support they need to care for themselves and for loved ones. We will continue to look at what more needs to be done," May said in a statement.

Shocking scenes as Theresa May bundled into a car by police amid fury from the pushing crowd — Krishnan Guru-Murthy (@krishgm) June 16, 2017

Protesters have been demanding to know the true number of people who died in the fire in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

The council and police have said they are unable to provide the figure amid claims information is being held back.

Protest organiser Mutsafa Mansour outlined the protesters' demands outside the town hall. They include a written commitment from the council that all those affected by the fire will be rehoused and relocated within the borough.

He also demanded the immediate release of funds to cover the loss and welfare of the victims.

It is unconscionable for #Greenfell fire victims to be rehoused outside their borough and community. Council & Govnt must guarantee this now — David Lammy (@DavidLammy) June 16, 2017

Mansour also said the council had been asked to provide a list of all the people who lived in the tower block, but had replied that it was unable to.

The leader of the protest called on all those outside the Town Hall to stay where they are until the council gives a satisfactory response.

His request was followed by chants of "we want justice."