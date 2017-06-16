30 now confirmed dead in London tower fire – police

At least 30 people were confirmed dead by the Metropolitan Police as a result of the blaze that destroyed the 24-storey Grenfell Tower in west London on Wednesday morning. One of those deceased was being held in hospital in critical condition.

At least 24 people are being treated in hospitals across the capital, and twelve of them are in critical care.

Met Commander Stuart Cundy also confirmed that there is no evidence to suggest the “fire was started deliberately.” He added that no fires were currently active within the building, but that the building continued to be considered hazardous.

The number of dead is expected to continue to rise. Amid criticism that the authorities are being slow to reveal the true number of people who died in the disaster, Cundy said he would “only say something that I know to be true.”

London Fire Brigade Assistant Commissioner Richard Mills confirmed fire service teams would continue the search for the victims on the scene.

He said there are no fires still burning inside the building at this point.

It has proven difficult to confirm how many people are missing, but the Met has put together a special team for concerned families to contact.

Cundy confirmed an “investigation will look in into what criminal offences may have been committed.”