Seize Kensington’s empty luxury properties to house Grenfell Tower homeless – Labour MP

Incensed by the plight of Grenfell Tower residents displaced by Wednesday’s tragic fire, Labour MP David Lammy has called on the government to requisition empty luxury properties in nearby Kensington to rehouse them.

Properties throughout Britain’s wealthiest borough, Kensington and Chelsea, are owned by extremely rich, non-UK residents, and are kept deliberately empty.

Lots of homes left vacant in Kensington & Chelsea by overseas investors. I would like to see them requisitioned by Govnt to rehouse victims. — David Lammy (@DavidLammy) June 15, 2017

London housing offers an attractive opportunity to protect money from abroad, and for the last decade or so it has soared in value. The MP has already called for anyone found responsible for the fire to be arrested for “corporate manslaughter.”

The revelation that cladding attached to the outside of the building in order to improve the view from nearby luxury flats may have accelerated the blaze has cast poverty and inequality in London into sharp relief.

Lammy, who is MP for Tottenham, has been particularly outspoken since the disaster.

Earlier in the day, Lammy told reporters: “This is the richest borough in our country treating its citizens in this way.

A source who will remain nameless confirms that bar a certain pop starlet One Hyde Park is mostly empty. Start moving 'em in. #Grenfellpic.twitter.com/QycILK6RXj — Glenton (@joejglenton) June 14, 2017

“We should call it what it is, it’s corporate manslaughter, that’s what it is and there should be arrests made, frankly,” he added.

The MP has also put out a call for a young artist who lived on the 20th floor of Grenfell Tower.

“If you have any information about Khadija Saye please contact me. She is our dear friend, a beautiful soul and emerging artist,” he wrote.

As well as being a friend, Saye, 24, was a mentee of Lammy’s wife Nicola Green, who is herself an artist. Green tweeted out a picture of Saye and a plea for information on Thursday morning.

Looking for our dear friend Khadija Saye who lives 20th floor of Grenfell Tower on fire this morning she always wears this Africa necklace. pic.twitter.com/EtosIJAwfj — Nicola Green (@NicolaGreenArt) June 14, 2017

A recent study by the University of York claimed that up to 13 percent of homes in central London were kept empty.