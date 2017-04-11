Underground drum ‘n’ bass! London Tube train transformed into ‘pop-up club’ (VIDEO)

British Transport Police (BTP) were forced to shut down a “fully-fledged rave” complete with flashing lights, a DJ and a large sound system on a Tube carriage on Monday night.

Footage shows revellers, who had turned the carriage into a nightclub, jumping around the train on the Bakerloo line as disco lights flicker. They appear to have set up a large sound system, with the DJ speaking through a microphone over booming drum ‘n’ bass music.

Award-winning DJ Harry Shotta told passengers: “Real live drum ‘n’ bass on the Underground right now!”

Some commuters seemed pleased to be part of the Monday night rave.

“Not your normal Monday night on the Bakerloo line,” one enthusiastic commuter wrote alongside his video posted on YouTube.

A more impatient commuter Tweeted Bakerloo line staff, saying: “Can you please let me know why there’s a live rap performance holding up trains and keeping me from my PJs?”

The rave was filmed as the train was stationary at Regent’s Park, one stop from Oxford Circus in central London.

BTP Paddington say they were called to the event after reports of raucous scenes on the train.

They tweeted just after 23:25 BST: “We’ve just removed a fully fledged rave from a Bakerloo Line tube! All light hearted and very co-operative. #Bakerloo running normally.”

A spokesperson for the BTP told the Evening Standard that officers were called to the Tube following reports of a party in one of the carriages.

“Officers attended and spoke with a man who agreed to turn off the speakers and the light systems, and then left the station. Whilst officers relish any opportunity to experience underground drum and bass, we’d kindly ask DJs to refrain from using the Tube as a pop-up club.

“It may be the Easter holiday but there is a time and a place and we’d ask everyone to consider other passengers using the network.”