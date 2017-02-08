House of Commons finally looks set to back Brexit bill

The Brexit bill allowing the UK government to begin the formal process of leaving the European Union is due to reach its final stages in the House of Commons on Wednesday.

The European Union (Notice of Withdrawal) Bill sailed through an initial vote last week by a margin of 498 to 114. It is expected to pass its final Commons test, keeping the government’s March timetable to trigger Brexit talks on track.

The vote comes after three days of debate in which pro-EU MPs tried to pass amendments guaranteeing Parliament a bigger role in the negotiations with the bloc, in attempts to prevent a ‘hard Brexit’ in which Britain would lose access to the EU single market.

The amendments were defeated, but the government promised lawmakers on Tuesday they would get a vote on an exit deal before it is finalized by the EU.

On Wednesday, MPs will debate and vote on amendments, including whether to allow EU nationals to stay in the UK. The debate is expected to last seven hours, with a final vote at 8pm local time.

The last two days of debates have seen angry Tories hit out at the government over its exit strategy. Prime Minister Theresa May faces a rebellion of up to a dozen Conservative MPs who are expected to defy the party’s whip and vote for the rights of EU citizens living in the UK to be guaranteed before Brexit negotiations begin.

The final vote on Wednesday is also causing rifts in the Labour Party. Leader Jeremy Corbyn has imposed a three-line whip requiring his MPs to support the legislation, even if the party’s amendments were not accepted.

In the debate preceding the vote, Corbyn was forced to insist he would not step down as leader.

But he could be pushed to sack his shadow home secretary,

Diane Abbott, if she votes against the bill.

Clive Lewis, the shadow business secretary, could also be forced to quit the frontbench after the government rejected Labour’s amendments.

If approved by the Commons, the bill will be debated in the House of Lords after it returns from recess on February 20.

If no changes are made, the bill will go straight to royal assent. If changes are made, peers will pass it back to the Commons.