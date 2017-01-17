HomeUK

Germany welcomes ‘clarity’ as Europe reacts to Theresa May’s Brexit plan

Get short URL
Germany welcomes ‘clarity’ as Europe reacts to Theresa May’s Brexit plan
© Klaus Ohlenschläger / www.globallookpress.com
Germany’s foreign minister has welcomed a “bit more clarity” from UK Prime Minister Theresa May after her major Brexit speech on Tuesday, saying it is positive that she wants to work constructively with the EU.

On Tuesday, May confirmed the UK will leave the EU single market during the Brexit process. Other priorities include removing Britain from the jurisdiction of EU courts and imposing controls on immigration.

Read more
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May delivers a speech on leaving the European Union at Lancaster House in London, January 17, 2017. © Kirsty Wigglesworth Theresa May wants to leave single market, protect rights of EU nationals post-Brexit

“[May] emphasized that Great Britain is seeking a positive and constructive partnership, friendship with a strong European Union. That’s good,” Frank-Walter Steinmeier said in a statement after May’s speech.

Steinmeier said Germany also wants the closest and most trusting relations possible with Britain, according to Reuters, but reiterated that negotiations could only begin once the British government invokes Article 50 to officially start divorce talks.

“It’s in the interests of Germany and Europe to strengthen the cohesion of the European Union of 27 members and to protect the unity of the European Single Market,” Steinmeier said.

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon is expected to issue a response to May’s long-expected confirmation that the UK will seek a ‘hard Brexit.’

Sturgeon’s deputy Angus Robertson has described the PM’s stance as a “big problem.”

In a tweet, he implied there was a contradiction between May’s renewed pledge to consider Sturgeon’s repeated requests to keep Scotland in the single market and the UK government’s decision to leave it.

Labour MP Angela Smith, meanwhile, described May’s speech in one sentence: “I want to have my cake and eat it.”

UKIP leader Paul Nuttall says the speech is a “good start,” but was a “bit concerned” that it would be a “slow motion Brexit.”

Former UKIP leader Nigel Farage tweeted he could not believe May is using the language he has been criticized over for years.

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2017. All rights reserved.