Theresa May set to confirm ‘hard Brexit’ from single market in major speech

Prime Minister Theresa May will confirm the UK will leave the single market in a major speech on Tuesday.

Other priorities include removing Britain from the jurisdiction of EU courts and imposing controls on immigration.

Single Market

In line with past pledges by the PM and Brexit minister David Davis, May is set to announce the UK will fully withdraw from the single market.

Read more

It is extremely unlikely the EU would allow the UK to stay in the single market without allowing freedom of movement. Disengaging from the EU legal system appears to make this a forgone conclusion.

There may still be scope for a future deal to be made which has some of the characteristics of the single market but carried forward under a different heading.

Custom unions

May is not expected to rule out UK membership of the customs union – in effect part of the EU which controls tariffs on imports and exports.

However, she is likely to say the UK can create its own trade policy after Brexit.

Some in her Cabinet – like Liam Fox – favor full withdrawal, while Chancellor Philip Hammond is worried that leaving with make reaching the next set of trade deals ponderously slow.

Cash

The UK gives £9 billion per year to the union. Some commentators suggest the contribution could be a strong card for Britain, as the EU would lament losing the money.

While Davis appears keen to continue payments of some kind after Brexit, Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson is opposed. May is not expected to comment on the issue in depth.

The Divorce

Transition will come up in the speech. May is expected to express her wish to adopt a transitional arrangement which would avoid an abrupt exit.

The Cabinet does not oppose transition arrangements, but there is disagreement on its extent and speed.

Immigration

Views on immigration, including overtly toxic ones, framed the entire EU referendum debate. May is not expected to go into depth as the government is yet to reach a firm position but May is herself a hawk on the issue.

EU law

May is determined to disentangle the UK from the European Courts of Justice (ECJ). However, a post-Brexit trade settlement would require an agreed forum for legal arbitration.

It is suggested that even if this forum is not the ECJ, it will function like the ECJ. That said, May is likely to pledge again the UK will withdraw entirely from the ECJ. Her Cabinet is thought to support full withdrawal.