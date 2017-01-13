Fight breaks out on London-bound flight, forces emergency landing (VIDEO)

A flight from Beirut to London was forced to make an emergency landing after a brawl broke out on board at 35,000ft.

Footage taken by a passenger aboard the Middle Eastern Airlines flight shows two men squaring up before launching into a punch-up.

The older man can be seen throwing the initial blow, with the younger man then retaliating by smacking him repeatedly in the head.

The pilot was forced to make an unscheduled stop in Istanbul, Turkey, after chaos broke out.Mobile phone footage shows the two men facing off in the aisle surrounded by a group of passengers.

After the older man throws the first punch, the two passengers then grapple in the middle of the plane as bystanders and flight attendants try to break them up.

According to the Daily Mail, the scuffle took place on a Wednesday flight from Beirut’s Rafic Hariri International Airport.

The passenger filming the frenzied scenes can be heard laughing to himself about the incident, before saying “it’s so funny.”

The fracas is believed to have started when one passenger got into an argument with a flight attendant before assaulting her.Another passenger reportedly intervened in her defense, which sparked the fight.