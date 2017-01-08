Trump and May emphasise ‘special relationship’ despite early snubs

US president-elect Donald Trump said he was “very much” looking forward to meeting British Prime Minister Theresa May and described the UK as a “very special” ally in his latest tweet.

Trump and May are due to meet in Washington in the spring after the prime minister's closest advisers were sent to the US in an attempt to improve relations with the president-elect’s team.

I look very much forward to meeting Prime Minister Theresa May in Washington in the Spring. Britain, a longtime U.S. ally, is very special! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 8, 2017

Following Trump’s victory in the US elections back in November, he met then UKIP leader Nigel Farage before any representative of the British government, proving embarrassing to May’s cabinet.

Farage was seen posing with the president-elect outside the infamous gold-plated elevator in Trump Tower only days after the election.

As an added blow to May, Trump then said Farage would do “a great job” if he were to be the next British ambassador to the US.

Many people would like to see @Nigel_Farage represent Great Britain as their Ambassador to the United States. He would do a great job! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 22, 2016

The prime minister’s joint chiefs of staff Nick Timothy and Fiona Hill were reportedly sent on a low-key mission to strengthen ties with the president-elect despite the icy start to the US-UK relationship under the new administration.

On Sunday, however, May called Trump’s previous comments about women “unacceptable” in an interview with Sky News.

“I think that it is unacceptable but in fact Donald Trump himself has said that and has apologized for it,” May said. “But the relationship the UK has with the United States is about something much bigger than just the relationship between the two individuals as president and prime minister.”

Theresa May's face when asked what she thinks about Donald Trump's pussy-grabbing comments. #ridgepic.twitter.com/HDPy0hgWvQ — Adam Bienkov (@AdamBienkov) January 8, 2017

May echoed Trump’s comments, describing Britain as having a “special relationship” with the US, also describing it as “important.”

“I am optimistic and positive about the relationship,” May said.