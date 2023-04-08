icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
8 Apr, 2023 22:36
HomeSport News

Argentinian soccer star applies for Russian passport

Benjamin Garre has signed a contract with Russia’s Krylia Sovetov soccer club for three and a half years
Argentinian soccer star applies for Russian passport
An Argentinian professional soccer player, Benjamin Garre ©  Sputnik / Grigory Sysoev

An Argentinian professional soccer player, Benjamin Garre, has declared his intention to apply for Russian citizenship just months after signing a contract with the Krylia Sovetov club based in the Russian city of Samara.

The soccer star first told the club director, Sergey Kornilenko, about his plans, Russia’s Match TV sports channel reported this week. In a talk with the channel, Garre confirmed his intention. "I might spend many years in this country. I've only been here a month, but I'm already feeling great!" he said.

"I want to get a [Russian] passport, and I am ready to spend many years in Russia," he added. Last week, his agent, Emilio Champion, told Match TV that he was helping the soccer player get all the necessary documents for Russian citizenship.

"We are still gathering all the necessary papers... That will take some time to fulfill all the [Russian] government requirements," Champion said. Earlier, Champion also said that Garre was likely to give up his Argentinian citizenship to get the Russian one.

Garre is the grandson of the 1986 FIFA World Cup champion, Oscar Garre. In 2015, the young soccer player became the bronze medalist of the 2015 South American Championship for players under the age of 15.

READ MORE: Action movie icon says he’s ‘million percent’ Russian

In 2016, he signed with the English club Manchester City. In 2020, he returned to Argentina and joined the Racing Club de Avellaneda before moving to Club Atletico Huracan on loan. In January, he moved to Krylia Sovetov as part of a transfer worth €1.75 million ($1.92 million).

Top stories

RT Features

Embracing the empire: What does NATO accession mean for the once famously neutral Finland?
Embracing the empire: What does NATO accession mean for the once famously neutral Finland? FEATURE
Checkmate: Russian and Chinese stars prepare for tense stand-off in Kazakhstan
Checkmate: Russian and Chinese stars prepare for tense stand-off in Kazakhstan FEATURE
A Cossack from Djibouti: How a Russian con man founded a colony in Africa
A Cossack from Djibouti: How a Russian con man founded a colony in Africa FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Washington’s threats accelerating global de-dollarization, US unlikely to win war against China – Carl Zha
0:00
27:53
What really happened to JFK?
0:00
27:17
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies