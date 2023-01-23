icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
23 Jan, 2023 12:33
HomeSport News

Russian UFC fighter weighs in on Koran-burning row

Khamzat Chimaev said Muslims in Sweden should be shown respect after far-right figure Rasmus Paludan publicly burned a copy of the holy book
Russian UFC fighter weighs in on Koran-burning row
Chimaev expressed his dismay at events in Sweden. ©  Chris Unger / Zuffa LLC

Russian-born UFC fighter Khamzat Chimaev has said Muslims cannot look the other way after a far-right political was permitted to publicly burn a copy of the Koran in Chimaev’s adopted homeland of Sweden.

Danish-Swedish lawyer Rasmus Paludan, who leads the right-wing ‘Stram Kurs’ (Hard Line) party in Denmark, set fire to the book on Saturday near the Turkish Embassy in Stockholm. Police had permitted Paludan to carry out the desecration of the Muslim holy book, despite an outcry from Turkish officials and criticism from among the Swedish political elite. 

Chimaev, 28 made his feelings clear in an Instagram post to his 4.7 million followers on Sunday. “He is a terrorist for us,” wrote the fighter in Swedish, sharing an image of Paludan holding a copy of the Koran.

RT
Chimaev signaled his fury online. ©  Instagram / Khamzat Chimaev

“I am Muslim but have never been against anybody’s religion and have never done what he’s done to anybody’s religion. Why do you let him do this Sweden?” added the MMA star, along with a series of ‘thumbs-down’ emojis. “We all shouldn’t keep quiet, you call us brothers so show us some respect.”

Chimaev was born in Chechnya but moved to Sweden in his late teens and fights out of the Allstars Gym in Stockholm. Throughout his rise in the UFC – where he has won all six of his fights to date – Chimaev has maintained close contact with his Chechen birthplace and is often seen alongside local leader Ramzan Kadyrov and his family.

READ MORE: Rivals all running scared, says feared Chechen UFC sensation

Chimaev was far from the only figure to be angered by the actions of Paludan. Protesters set a Swedish flag ablaze in Istanbul later on Saturday in response to the actions of the far-right figure. The row also comes as Sweden and Finland bid to join military alliance NATO – of which Türkiye is already a member. NATO members must give unanimous consent before any new nations are admitted into the alliance.

Top stories

RT Features

The Cossack who took on the Bolsheviks: How a Russian officer inadvertently buried independent Ukraine
The Cossack who took on the Bolsheviks: How a Russian officer inadvertently buried independent Ukraine FEATURE
‘Putin considers Erdogan a real man’: Why Russia maintains friendly relations with one of NATO’s key members
‘Putin considers Erdogan a real man’: Why Russia maintains friendly relations with one of NATO’s key members FEATURE
‘Russiagate’ is dead, but the control of social media that the US government gained from it is here to stay
‘Russiagate’ is dead, but the control of social media that the US government gained from it is here to stay FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Europe’s drastic swing to the right
0:00
26:41
United we fall? Mikatekiso Kubayi, Researcher at the Institute for Global Dialogue associated with UNISA
0:00
27:49
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies